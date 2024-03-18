Home

AIIMS NORCET Application Correction Window Dates 2024 Revised; Check Updated Schedule Here

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has revised the NORCET application form correction dates. According to the official notice, candidates will be allowed to make changes to their AIIM

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has revised the NORCET application form correction dates. According to the official notice, candidates will be allowed to make changes to their AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2024 applications including the correction of

rejected images and other deficiencies from March 28. Earlier, the correction window was scheduled to open on March 25. Now, with the revised schedule, the AIIMS NORCET application correction window will close on March 31 by 5:00 PM.

Particular Previous date New date Status of Registration and last date of correction of rejected Image/other deficiencies Start Date Closing date Start date Closing cate 25.03.2024 29.03.2024 (by 5.00 PM) 28.03.2024 31.03.2024 (By 5.00 P.M.)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will hold the NORCET 2024 stage 1 or prelims on April 14, 2024. Meanwhile, Stage 2, or mains is scheduled to be held on May 5, 2024. All those candidates who qualify the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the mains exams.

