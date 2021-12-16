AIIMS NORCET Result 2021: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi on Thursday declared the AIIMS NORCET 2021 result on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 2021 Exam) can check their results by visiting the official website of AIIMS,Delhi, aiimsexams.ac.in. Also Read - UPSSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 9212 Vacancies For Health Worker Posts at upsssc.gov.in

Go to the official website of AIIMS, New Delhi, aiimsexams.ac.in. Now go to the ‘Result‘ Section available on the home page. Click on the link that reads, ‘Result of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2021.’ A new PDF will open. Scroll down the PDF to check your roll number. Save, Download the AIIMS NORCET Result 2021 and take a printout of it for future reference.

The AIIMS NORCET examination was held on November 20, 2021. The exam was be held on for a duration of three hours. Candidates can also download the AIIMS NORCET Result 2021 from the link given below.

Click Here: Direct Link to Download AIIMS NORCET Result 2021