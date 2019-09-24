AIIMS Nursing Officer 2019 Exam Result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has published the result of Nursing Officer recruitment exam. Candidates, who appeared in the exam, can check their result by visiting aiimsexams.org, which is the official website of AIIMS.

The recruitment exam, which was a computer-based test (CBT), was conducted on September 15.

How to check the result of AIIMS Nursing Officer 2019 Exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS. i.e. aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Recrutiment’ tab

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Nursing Officer-2019 for AIIMS, New Delhi & Four Central Govt. Hospitals’, under the ‘Nursing Officer’ Section

Step 4: Enter your credentials and login

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a print out for future use

The AIIMS Nursing Office Exam 2019 was conducted to fill 503 Grade-B vacancies in hospitals including Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC), Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Kalawati Saran Children Hospital.