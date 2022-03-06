AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2022: AIIMS Patna is hiring candidates for Professor, and other posts. The candidates who are planning to apply can visit the official website of the Institute, aiimspatna.edu.in. The application process will close on March 20, 2022. According to the official notification, a total of 11 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - Oil India Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 55 Grade B, C Posts; Apply Now at oil-india.com

Important Dates to Remember

The Last Date of Online Application: March 20, 2022

Vacancy Details

Total: 11 posts

Professor: 6 posts

Associate Professor: 1 post

Assistant Professor: 4 posts

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC category are required to pay Rs 1500 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 1200 as an application fee. The application fee is exempted for PWBD category candidates.

Age limit:

For the Professor/Additional Professor posts, the maximum age limit is 58 years. Meanwhile, the maximum age for the post of Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor is 50 years.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 20, 2022, through the official website —aiimspatna.edu.in.