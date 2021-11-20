AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna is hiring candidates for engineer and other posts. The candidates who are planning to apply can visit the official website of the institute i.e. aiimspatna.org. The candidates must note that the December 20 is the last date to apply for the posts. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the interview rounds.Also Read - All Ministers in Rajasthan Council Resign Ahead of Cabinet Reshuffle, PCC Meet to be Held Tomorrow

The eligibility criteria are different for various posts. Candidates can check the post-wise eligibility criteria by clicking on the official notification given.

AIIMS Patna recruitment: Other details

Candidates who will qualify in the written exam

Personal interview round will be selected as an employee of the organization.

The written exam and the personal interview round will be held on January 20, 2022

Names of shortlisted candidates will be uploaded to the official website on December 30, 2021.