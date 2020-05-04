AIIMS PG Entrance Exam July 2020: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the schedule for its Post Graduate (PG) entrance examinations for the July 2020 session on its official website. Candidates can check the schedule on its website aiimsexams.org. Also Read - AIIMS PG Counselling 2020: First Seat Allocation Results Out; Check at aiimsexams.org

Notably, as per the schedule, the country’s premier medical institute will conduct the theory examinations for MD, MS and MDS on 6th, 8th, 10th and 12th June. For M.Biotechnology, meanwhile, theory exams will take place on 6th, 8th and 10th June. Also Read - AIIMS PG Entrance Exam 2020: MD, MS, MDS, DM, MCh Results Declared at aiimsexams.org

These will, notably, take place at various centres spread across the AIIMS campus. The duration of all these exams will be three hours, i.e from 9:30 AM-12:30 PM. Also Read - AIIMS PG Result 2019 to be Announced Today on Official Website aiimsexams.org | All You Need to Know

Also, the practicals/clinical and viva-voce exams of MD/MS/MDS/M/Biotechnology/Fellowship will tentatively take place from 16th-25th June as per date, time and venue fixed by the concerned departments.

Additionally, the candidates have also been advised to submit their exam fees before the last date of registration and take a print out of their admit cards from the website. Also, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without admit and identity cards.

Candidates can view the schedule by accessing the website aiimsexams.org and clicking on the schedule link under ‘Important Announcements.’

They can also click on this link to directly view the schedule.