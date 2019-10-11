AIIMS PG Admission 2020: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has extended the last date to apply for the PG entrance exam for the January 2020 session to October 16, from October 11. Those who are eligible and are interested to apply for the exam can do so on aiimsexams.org, which is the official website of AIIMS.

The registration is being conducted for the following six PG courses-MD, MS, DM, MCh and MDS.

Steps to apply for AIIMS PG Admission Exam 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Academic courses tab’

Step 3: Now, click on the link ‘MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs),’ under the postgraduate column

Step 4: On the new page that appears, enter your login details

Step 5: Fill in all the requisite information on the final registration form that appears on the screen

Step 6: Upload all the relevant documents and click ‘Submit’

Step 7: Download the registration form and save it for future reference

Candidates from General/OBC category will have to pay Rs 1,500 as application fee, which, for those under the reserved category is Rs 1,200. However, those with benchmark disabilities are exempted from paying any fee.

The exam will be conducted on November 17 in a single shift across 68 cities in the country.