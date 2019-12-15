AIIMS PG Counselling 2020: All India Institute of medical sciences has released the results of first seat allocation for AIIMS PG 2020 counselling on its official website. The results were declared on December 13, 2019.

Candidates who had applied for the AIIMS postgraduate courses of MD/MS/MDS/DM (6 years)/MCH (6 years) can check the results of seat allocation at aiimsexams.org.

An official notification released by AIIMS read: “In continuation with Online Counselling of Mock Round Result dated December 6, 2019, as per the schedule for 1st Round of Online Counselling (Online allocation of PG Course) for AIIMS PG courses in MD/MS/MCh(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS, January 2020 Session, the following eligible candidates have exercised their choices (AIIMS and subject/specialty) from 11.00 am December 7, 2019, to 5.00 pm December 9, 2019.”

Here’s How to Check AIIMS PG Seat Allocation:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS, i.e.,aiimsexams.org.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that says, ‘ Result of First Round of Online Counselling for MD/MS/MCh(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS, January 2020 Session’.

Step 3: Click on the submit icon.

Step 4: The results of the first round of AIIMS online counseling will appear on the screen in a pdf format.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the results for future use.