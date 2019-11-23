AIIMS PG Entrance Exam Results 2020: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday declared the results of AIIMS PG entrance exam for various courses namely MD, MS, MDS, 6 yrs DM, 6yrs MCh, stated a report.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam are requested to check their scores on the official website of AIIMS, i.e., aiimsexams.org. Once released on the official website, candidates will be able to download the PDF format result of AIIMS PG 2020 entrance test for the January 2020 session, stated a report. The AIIMS entrance exam 2020 was conducted in a computer-based mode on November 17, 2019.

Candidates will also be able to check their AIIMS PG 2020 seat matrix for the various courses online at the official website. It must be noted that few changes have been made in the seating position for the various PG programmes across AIIMS campuses.

Meanwhile, the National Board of Education will close the NEET PG 2020 registrations on Thursday, i.e., November 21. Interested students are requested to apply on the official website, i.e., nbe.edu.in.