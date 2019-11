AIIMS PG Entrance Exam Results 2020: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is likely to announce the results of AIIMS PG entrance exam for various courses namely MD, MS, MDS, 6 yrs DM, 6yrs MCh on November 22, stated an official notification.

For more updates, candidates who appeared for the entrance exam are requested to keep a tab on the official website of AIIMS, i.e., aiimsexams.org.

The AIIMS entrance exam was conducted on November 17, 2019.