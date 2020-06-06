AIIMS PG Entrance Exams 2020: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released admit cards for its PG entrance exams, which are scheduled to begin from June 11. Candidates can download their admit cards from the website aiimsexams.org. Also Read - Uttarakhand Boards 2020: Pending Exams From June 20-23, Evaluation of Answer Sheets by July 15

Admit cards for the following PG entrance exams have been made available:MD/MS/MCh(6YRS)/DM(6YRS)/MDS, M.Sc. Nursing, B.Sc. Post Basic (Nursing), DM/M.Ch./MD (Hospital Administration) and Fellowship Programme Entrance Examination-2020.

Steps to download admit cards for AIIMS PG Entrance Exams 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the homepage, under ‘Important Announcements’, click on the ‘Admit Card’ link

Step 3: In the new tab that opens, select the course for which you have applied

Step 4: After this a new page will open where you will have to enter certain details and then press ‘Login’

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen next

Step 6: Download it and keep a copy for future use

Alternatively, click here to access the download page directly.

Notably, the exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 5 but was postponed due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Also, the exams will be conducted in more than 150 cities to minimise the need to travel in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing norms will also be followed at all exam centres.