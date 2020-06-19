AIIMS PG Entrance Exams 2020 Results: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the result of its post graduate entrance exams conducted for the July 2020 session admission. Candidates can check the result on the official website aiimsexams.org. Also Read - AIIMS PG Entrance Exams 2020: Admit Cards Issued, Download From aiimsexams.org

Notably, the exam was conducted on June 11 for AIIMS Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Rishikesh and Raipur.

Steps to check AIIMS PG Entrance Exams 2020 Results

Step 1: Visit the official website aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link under ‘Important Announcements’

Step 3: A PDF file with the list of successful candidates will open up in a new tab

Step 4: Check if your name is on the list

Step 5: Download the PDF file and keep it for future references

Alternatively, candidates can click here to see the PDF file directly.

Successful candidates are now eligible for online seat allocation/counselling, which is expected to begin from June 21 followed by subsequent rounds of online subject allocation/counselling.