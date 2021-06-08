New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr. Randeep Guleria clarified that the news of the postponement of AIIMS PG Exam 2021, during rounds on social media, is fake. The AIIMS PG Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on June 16, 2021. The candidates must note that the admit card for AIIMS INI CET Exam 2021 will be issued from tomorrow, June 9, 2021. Also Read - Resident Doctors of AIIMS, Safdarjung Hold Candle March in Solidarity With Protesting MP Doctors

The fake notice circulating in social media on AIIMS PG Exam 2021 says, “AIIMS PG Exam 2021 has been postponed. Revised exam dates will be notified in due course of time through website aiimsexams.ac.in.” The candidates are asked to stay vigilant and check only the official website i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in for all the important updates Also Read - No Death Reported in Those Re-Infected with COVID After Inoculation, Says AIIMS Study

The students who are preparing for the examination had earlier moved to the Supreme Court seeking the postponement of the examination. According to the reports, as many as 80,000 students have registered for the PG examinations. Owing to the current COVID situation in the country, the students have urged the central government and AIIMS exam conducting authority to postpone the examination to a later date. Also Read - Phones, Social Media Banned For On-Duty Bihar Police Officials, Says New Order From DGP

The AIIMS PG Exam 2021 was initially scheduled for May 8, 2021, which later got postponed to June 16, 2021.

AIIMS had earlier promised a minimum of one month’s notice before the emanation. While AIIMS PG Exam 2021 date got released only ten days prior. So far, there is no news on the postponement of the examination.