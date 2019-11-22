AIIMS PG Result 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will on Friday announce the results of AIIMS PG entrance exam for various courses namely MD, MS, MDS, 6 yrs DM, 6yrs MCh on its official website aiimsexams.org.

Students are advised to keep a track on the aforementioned website in case there is an update on the same.

“Final results for all courses will only be available on AIIMS website at www.aiimsexams.org. Result of individual candidate will NOT be informed on telephone and candidates are requested NOT to make call to the Examination Section for such information,” the official AIIMS PG entrance notification read.

Once released on the official website, candidates will be able to download the PDF format result of AIIMS PG 2019 entrance test for the January 2020 session.

The AIIMS entrance exam was conducted in a computer-based mode on November 17, 2019.

Candidates will also be able to check their AIIMS PG 2019 seat matrix for the various courses online at the official website. It must be noted that few changes have been made in the seating position for the various PG programmes across AIIMS campuses.

Meanwhile, the National Board of Education closed the NEET PG 2020 registrations on Thursday, i.e., November 21.