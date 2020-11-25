AIIMS PG Result 2021: The candidates who had appeared for AIIMS PG Examination, we have some important news for you. As per the latest update, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has officially announced the AIIMS PG Result 2021 for medical aspirants seeking admission to PG programmes. The candidates can now check the results on the official website of the institute i.e. aiimsexams.org. Also Read - COVID-19: India's Active Cases Drop Below 5 Lakh Mark For 1st Time After 106 days

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 83 Lakh Mark With 50,209 New Cases, Death Toll Mounts To 1,24,315

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. aiimsexams.org Also Read - CRPF Jawan Shoots Self With Service Weapon in Delhi, Rushed to AIIMS

Step 2: Scroll Down to Important Announcements Section

Step 3: Click on Link for Stage 1 Result for DM / MCh / MD Hospital Admin

Step 4: PDF file containing Result information will open

Step 5: Check course-wise result using your roll number

Step 6: Download the result pdf file for future reference

The candidates must note the AIIMS PG Result 2021 has been declared by the state government for the first stage of the admission screening process in the form of PDF List published on the official website.

The PDF file available aiimsexam.org mentions course-wise roll number of candidates who have been shortlisted to participate in the second round.

Currently, the medical institute has published AIIMS PG Result 2021 for Stage 1 or the Computer Based Test for all the candidates.

The candidates, who are selected and shortlisted, will now have to appear for the second round which will include department clinical, practical or laboratory-based assessment through video conferencing.