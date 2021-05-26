New Delhi: Owing to the current COVID situation in India, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS has issued a notification to postpone the entrance examination 2021. AIIMS has deferred the entrance examinations for BSC (H) nursing and MSc courses. The examination were scheduled to take place on June 14. Those who are preparing for the examination can check the notice on the official website of the institute i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in. Also Read - Fungal Infection Not Communicable: AIIMS Director Busts Myth Amid Rise of Black, White Fungus

According to the official notice by All India Institute of Medical Sciences, " in view of the evolving situation due to covid-19 outbreak, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to postpone the conduct of MSc courses in BSC h nursing courses entrance examination schedule in June 2021. the revised date of conduct of this examination will be notified in due course of time through websites aiimsexams.ac.in"

The candidates must note that the new dates will be released soon.

Soon after the formal announcement of the new dates, the same will be available on the official website of the institute. Also, the last date for registration for these examinations was May 25, and candidates who have already applied can now download the admit card from the same website.

The entrance exam 2021 conducted by AIIMS for MSc and BSc courses admission will fill up 124 MSc nursing seeds 30 post BSc nursing seats and 571 BSc nursing seats at all AIIMS institutes.