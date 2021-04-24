AIIMS IN-ICET 2021 Postponed: Dur to the rising cases of coronavirus across the country, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday postponed the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test or INI-CET 2021. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 8. However, the AIIMS said it will release the new dates for the entrance exam at its website aiimsexams.ac.in soon. Also Read - 384 Doctors, Health Workers of AIIMS Patna Test Positive For COVID-19| Details Here

“In view of the evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to postpone the conduct of INI-CET entrance examination schedule in May 2021,” the AIIMS said in a statement. Also Read - AIIMS to Curtail Operation Theatres Amid Surge in Covid Cases, To Perform Only Urgent Surgeries

It is expected that the INI-CET admit card 2021 will be released on April 30 in an online mode at aiimsexams.ac.in. The admit card would have details including candidate, name and address of the exam centre allotted and reporting time. Also Read - Decrease Crowd, Lockdown in Hotspots: AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria Suggests Strategy to Defeat New COVID Surge

It is for the general information that the INI-CET 2021 is being conducted for admissions to the postgraduate medical courses including MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh and MDS for the July session.

Earlier AIIMS had uploaded the INI-CET application status at the website. The students now can check their application form and make required changes. The last date to send the corrected INI-CET application forms was April 23.