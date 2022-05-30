AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) Raipur has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Junior Resident (Non Academic)/ Group ‘A’. Eligible candidates can apply online till June 15, 2022, through the official website, aiimsraipur.edu.in. The registration process has commenced on May 26, 2022. A total of 34 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates are advised to go through the education qualification, age limit and other details shared below.Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 25 Graduate Apprentice Posts at drdo.gov.in| Check Details Here

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application will begin from: May 26, 2022

The online application will begin from: June 15, 2022

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Junior Resident: 34 posts.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs. 56100.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates should have passed MBBS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can go through the official notification shared below.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Junior Residency (Non-Academic) will be provided first to all the AIIMS, Raipur MBBS graduates who fulfill the eligibility criteria. The merit for AIIMS Raipur MBBS graduates will be made on the basis of their aggregate marks in the first, second, and final Professional examinations. All JR (Non Acad) posts which remain unfilled after allotment to AIIMS Raipur MBBS graduates will be offered to other candidates.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC categories are required to pay Rs Rs. 1,000 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST categories are required toRs. 800 as a fee. Candidates belonging to the PWD (Persons with Bench-mark Disabilities) categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online till June 15, 2022, through the official website, aiimsraipur.edu.in.