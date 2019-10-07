AIIMS Raipur Technical Assistant Result 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has announced the results of the computer-based test (CBT) for the posts of Technical Assistant and Technician (Medical Lab Technology/or Techniques) on the official website. Candidates who attempted the exam can check their result on aiimsraipur.edu.in.

The official notification for the 30 posts of Technical Assistant (Medical Laboratory Scientist) and Technical Assistant (Occupational Therapist) was earlier released on the AIIMS Raipur website. Out of 30 Posts, 15 posts are vacant for Technical Assistant (MLT), while the remaining for Technical Assistant (OT), stated a report.

Notably, the percentage of marks obtained in CBT can also be checked on the official website. Candidates can then check their eligibility Status after the scrutiny of documents, stated an official AIIMS Raipur notification.