Job Alert! All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is looking for eligible candidates for the vacant posts of Senior Residents/ Senior Demonstrators. As per the notification, AIIMS Delhi has announced the recruitment for the 344 vacancies for the Senior Residents/ Senior Demonstrators posts. The candidates who are interested for the posts can check the notification on the official website of the institute i.e. aiimsexams.org. Also Read - Delhi Police Creates Green Corridor For Heart For Transplant to Reach AIIMS From Airport in 12 Minutes

The candidates must note that they can apply for these posts before January 07, 2021. Also Read - INI CET Counselling 2021 Result Declared for 1st Round at aiimsexams.org, CHECK NOW

Aspirants can check the various subjects, speciality under which the Senior Resident/ Senior Demonstrator vacancies are advertised through the notification. Those who are recruited for the posts are appointed for the tenure period of 03 years. Also Read - Health Ministry Calls Urgent Meeting Today To Discuss New Coronavirus Strain In UK

As per the notice, the CBR exam is expected to take place in the last week of January 2021. This Competitive Entrance Examinations will consist of one Paper in English comprehension. It will include 80 MCQs. Each question will carry 01 marks and there is no negative marking.

Eligibility Criteria:

The aspirants should have a postgraduate degree/ MD/ DNB/ MS/ Masters degree in a relevant field to apply for a Senior Demonstrator/ Senior Resident post.

Provided they have qualified the qualifying examination by February 28, 2021. In case, the candidate’s result is declared after February 28, 2021, then their candidature is cancelled.