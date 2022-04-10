AIIMS Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for the recruitment of Tutor/Clinical Instructor for the College of Nursing. The last date of online submission of applications will be 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment News/ Rojgar Samachar. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website —www.aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in. Note, the Reservation will be as per Government of India Policy. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 17 posts will be filled in the organization.Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 8 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts at sbi.co.in| Here's Direct Link
Important Dates
- The last date of online submission of applications will be 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment News (Tentatively 30th April, 2022)
Vacancy Details
- Tutor/Clinical Instructor: 17 posts
Out of the total vacancies, 09 posts are reserved for Unreserved candidates, 04 posts are reserved for OBC candidates, 02 posts are reserved for SC, 01 post are reserved for ST, and 01 post are reserved for EWS candidates.
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- B.Sc Nursing Degree from a recognized University /Institute or
- Registered Nurse and Midwife with sister Tutors Diploma.
- Three years experience in teaching Institution.
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Expected Salary
- Tutor/Clinical Instructor: Level-10 in the Pay Matrix of the 7 th CPC (Rs.56,100- 1,77,500/-)
Application fee:
- Unreserved/EWS/OBC/ExS candidates: ₹1000
- SC/ST candidates: ₹ 800
- Persons with Benchmark Disabilities: Nil
Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Data Entry Operator, Other Posts at becil.com Also Read - EIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 60 Posts; Apply Online at engineersindia.com| Here's Direct Link
How to Apply?
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before April 30, 2022(tentative) through the official website —www.aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in.
- The hard copy of the on-line application has to be sent along with self-attested copies of certificates/documents in support of fulfilling the essential criteria of age, educational qualification, experience etc. besides others in support of their candidature within 15 days from the last date of online application.
- The envelope containing the application should be superscribed with “Application for the post of TUTOR/CLINICAL INSTRUCTOR FOR COLLEGE OF NURSING AT AIIMS, MANGALAGIRI”
- Address for sending the hard copy of the online application and relevant documents is as follows : The Recruitment Cell AIIMS Mangalagiri Old TB Sanatorium Road, Mangalagiri Guntur (Dist.), Andhra Pradesh PIN – 522 503.