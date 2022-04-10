AIIMS Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for the recruitment of Tutor/Clinical Instructor for the College of Nursing. The last date of online submission of applications will be 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment News/ Rojgar Samachar. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website —www.aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in. Note, the Reservation will be as per Government of India Policy. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 17 posts will be filled in the organization.Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 8 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts at sbi.co.in| Here's Direct Link

Important Dates

The last date of online submission of applications will be 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment News (Tentatively 30th April, 2022)

Vacancy Details

Tutor/Clinical Instructor: 17 posts

Out of the total vacancies, 09 posts are reserved for Unreserved candidates, 04 posts are reserved for OBC candidates, 02 posts are reserved for SC, 01 post are reserved for ST, and 01 post are reserved for EWS candidates.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

B.Sc Nursing Degree from a recognized University /Institute or

Registered Nurse and Midwife with sister Tutors Diploma.

Three years experience in teaching Institution.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Expected Salary

Tutor/Clinical Instructor: Level-10 in the Pay Matrix of the 7 th CPC (Rs.56,100- 1,77,500/-)

Application fee:

Unreserved/EWS/OBC/ExS candidates: ₹ 1000

1000 SC/ST candidates: ₹ 800

800 Persons with Benchmark Disabilities: Nil