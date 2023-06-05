Home

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Apply For Junior Resident Posts At aiimsexams.ac.in

The applications can be submitted till June 17.

The employment period will be from July 1 to December 31, 2023.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), has begun the application process for the post of Junior Resident (Non-Academic) session July 2023. Those seeking to get recruited to the post of junior resident in AIIMS can visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. It is pertinent to note that the applications can be submitted till June 17.

The AIIMS runs a large teaching hospital for the training of undergraduate and postgraduate students to incorporate them with knowledge about various fields of medical sciences. The AIIMS Delhi aims at recruiting 198 candidates for the post of Junior Residents (Non-Academic) in various specialties. The employment will be done from July 1 to December 31, 2023, at the AIIMS.

Selection Criteria

Candidates who have passed MBBS/BDS (including completion of internship) or an equivalent degree recognized by Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India are eligible to apply for the position. Those seeking recruitment are required to deposit a security amount of Rs 25,000 through electronic fund transfer.

“Those who had joined Junior Residency (Non-Academic) at the AIIMS and whose services were terminated on account of unauthorized absence or any other disciplinary/ground, will be ineligible to be considered for these JR (NA) post even if they otherwise qualify,” a notice on the AIIMS website reads.

AIIMS Junior Resident Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

1. Go to the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

2. Click on the ‘Online Registration for Junior Resident(Non-Academic) for July 2023 session’ link

3. You will be redirected to a new page. Proceed with the registration.

4. You will have to fill out the AIIMS application form, and upload the required documents.

5. Pay the fee.

To avoid the last-minute hassle, candidates are suggested to submit the application before the last date. Meanwhile, do not forget to cross-check your choices while registering for the exam. Once the application is submitted, candidates will not be allowed to make any changes to their registration form. As far as the security amount of Rs 25,000 is concerned, candidates must provide the bank details with a scanned copy of the cheque. The refund, if any, will be credited in due course after all the processes are closed.

No applications submitted after the last date will be considered.

