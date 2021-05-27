New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Science, AIIMS has released the schedule for their INI CET 2021 on Thursday. According to the schedule released by the institute, the INI CET 2021 will now be held on 16th June 2021 in Computer Based test in online mode. “In view of the evolving situation related to covid-19 outbreak the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to reach schedule the conduct of INI CET 2021 for admission to PG courses for July 2021 session,” the schedule reads. Also Read - AIIMS Postpones Entrance Exams 2021 for BSc (H) Nursing and MSc Courses | Details Here

The candidates who are preparing for the AIIMS INI CET 2021 can check the schedule on the official website of the institute i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in. The candidates who applied for the examination can the admit card on 9 June 2021.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the important dates here:

Closing date of Application: 2 June 2021

Release of INI-CET Admit Cards: 9 June 2021

INI CET Exams date: 16 June 2021

The INI CET 2021 will be conducted for admission to postgraduate medical courses in MD, MS, DM ( 6 yrs) , MCh, and MDS for the July session.

Earlier, the INI CET 2021 was scheduled to be conducted on 8th May 2021 which was later postponed owing to the covid-19 situation in the country. All India Institute of Medical Sciences has also postponed its professional examinations and Entrance examinations for various courses due to the second wave of covid-19. However there new schedules date have not been announced yet.