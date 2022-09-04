AIIMS Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh Uttarakhand has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Tutor/Clinical Instructor (Nursing). Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of AIIMS Rishikesh at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in. The registration process has started from September 01, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is October 15, 2022. A total of 33 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Age and all other essential qualifications will be counted on the last date of submission of the online application form. Candidates can check the important dates, eligibility criteria, and other details here.Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022 Soon at cbse.gov.in; Know How to Check Scores
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates
- Date for online registration of Applications Form: September 1, 2022
- Last date of submission of Application Form: October 15, 2022
AIIMS Vacancy Details
- Tutor / Clinical Instructor (Nursing): 33 posts
AIIMS Tutor/Clinical Instructor (Nursing) Eligibility Criteria
- Educational Qualification: B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized Institute / University, OR Registered Nurse and Midwife with Sister Tutor’s Diploma.
- Experience: 3 years’ experience in Teaching Institution.
- Desirable: Master’s of Nursing Degree from a recognized Institution. Registered Nurse/Midwife in State Nursing Council. 3 years’ experience in Teaching Institution after obtaining a Master’s degree. PhD/ M.Phil /Independent published work in International/ National Journals of repute.
AIIMS Tutor/Clinical Instructor (Nursing) Pay Scale
- Tutor / Clinical Instructor (Nursing): Rs. 15,600 – 39,100 with Grade Pay Rs. 5,400 (Level -10 as per 7th CPC)
AIIMS Tutor/Clinical Instructor (Nursing) Selection Process
Selection Process: The process of selection will be Interview and/or written test depending upon the number of candidates. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared below. Also Read - GATE 2023 Registration Underway; Know Eligibility Criteria, Other Details
AIIMS Tutor/Clinical Instructor (Nursing) Application Fee
Amount of non-refundable fee to be paid in respect of one post is as under. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today at jeeadv.ac.in, Result on Sept 11
- UR / OBC / EWS Candidate: Rs.2,000
- SC / ST Candidate: Rs.1,000
- PwBD Candidate: Exempt
How to Apply Online?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before October 15, 2022, through the official website aiimsrishikesh.edu.in. Applicants must fulfil all essential eligibility criteria (educational qualification, age limit, etc.) by last date of submission of application forms in respect to that post for which they are applying.