AIIMS Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh Uttarakhand has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Tutor/Clinical Instructor (Nursing). Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of AIIMS Rishikesh at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in. The registration process has started from September 01, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is October 15, 2022. A total of 33 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Age and all other essential qualifications will be counted on the last date of submission of the online application form. Candidates can check the important dates, eligibility criteria, and other details here.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

Date for online registration of Applications Form: September 1, 2022

Last date of submission of Application Form: October 15, 2022

AIIMS Vacancy Details

Tutor / Clinical Instructor (Nursing): 33 posts

AIIMS Tutor/Clinical Instructor (Nursing) Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification : B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized Institute / University, OR Registered Nurse and Midwife with Sister Tutor’s Diploma.

Experience: 3 years' experience in Teaching Institution.

3 years’ experience in Teaching Institution. Desirable: Master’s of Nursing Degree from a recognized Institution. Registered Nurse/Midwife in State Nursing Council. 3 years’ experience in Teaching Institution after obtaining a Master’s degree. PhD/ M.Phil /Independent published work in International/ National Journals of repute.

AIIMS Tutor/Clinical Instructor (Nursing) Pay Scale

Tutor / Clinical Instructor (Nursing): Rs. 15,600 – 39,100 with Grade Pay Rs. 5,400 (Level -10 as per 7th CPC)

Direct Link: Apply Online For AIIMS Jobs 2022

AIIMS Tutor/Clinical Instructor (Nursing) Selection Process

Selection Process: The process of selection will be Interview and/or written test depending upon the number of candidates. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared below.

AIIMS Tutor/Clinical Instructor (Nursing) Application Fee

Amount of non-refundable fee to be paid in respect of one post is as under.

UR / OBC / EWS Candidate: Rs.2,000

SC / ST Candidate: Rs.1,000

PwBD Candidate: Exempt

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before October 15, 2022, through the official website aiimsrishikesh.edu.in. Applicants must fulfil all essential eligibility criteria (educational qualification, age limit, etc.) by last date of submission of application forms in respect to that post for which they are applying.