AILET 2022 Latest Update: As per the earlier notification, the application correction window for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2022 will close today, May 28, 2022. The candidates who want to make changes or corrections to their AILET 2022 registration forms will be able to do so by visiting the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. "All the registered candidates of AILET-2022 may visit the official website https://nationallawuniversitydelhi.in to update their details, if any, in the application form from 26.05.2022 to 28.05.2022 except mobile number. Thereafter, no correction of particulars, will be permitted," reads the official notice.

When Will AILET 2022 Be Held?

The National Law University Delhi will conduct the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) on June 26, 2022, from 10.00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. Th exam will be held in pen and paper mode throughout the country. The last date for submission of the online application form was May 25, 2022. The AILET 2022 admit card will be released by the NLU on June 16.

AILET 2022 Correction Window: Here’s How To Edit

Visit the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Enter your registered mobile number and password to log in.

Make the required changes in your AILET application form.

Recheck the details before submitting.

Once done, submit the AILET application form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

The candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in for the latest updates of AILET-2022.