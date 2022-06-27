AILET 2022 Provisional Answer Key Latest Update: The National Law University(NLU), Delhi has released the answer key for the All India Law Entrance Test(AILET), today, June 27, 2022. Law aspirants can download the AILET 2022 Answer Key from the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. This year, National Law Institute, Delhi has conducted the AILET 2022 entrance test for admission to BA LLB, LLM, and Ph.D. programmes on June 26, 2022. It is to be noted that the law entrance test was conducted in pen and paper mode.Also Read - SCI Recruitment 2022: Want to Work at Supreme Court of India? Check Post, Salary, Other Details Here

Note: Below are the steps and a direct link to download AILET 2022 Answer Key

AILET 2022: How to Download AILET 2022 Answer Key?

Visit the official website of nationallawuniversitydelhi.in .

. Depending upon the course/programme, click on the AILET 2022 Answer Key link.

A new PDF will open on the screen.

Your AILET 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the AILET 2022 Answer Key for future reference.

AILET 2022 Answer Key: Check Fee, Last Date to Raise Objections

Candidates can raise objections against the AILET 2022 answer key, if any, till June 28, 2022. A nominal fee of Rs 500 will be charged for each objection.

AILET 2022 Answer Key: Steps to Raise Objection?

Go to the Portal/interface https://nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Login to your AILET account and click on View Objections.

and click on View Objections. Click on Submit Objection button.

Select the type of objection a. About the question OR b. About the answer key.

Enter objection details and click on Submit Objection.

Once all your objections are submitted, click on the Make

Payment button to make payment. There is a fee of INR 500/-(Rs. Five Hundred only) per objection.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared on the National Law University(NLU), Delhi website.