AILET 2022 Registration: The National Law University, Delhi has invited online applications for All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2022 Entrance examination on its official website. Interested candidates can apply for the AILET 2022 Exam at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in on or before April 7, 2022. The online registration process begins today, January 17, 2022.

A total of 110+10 seats will be filled via the entrance examination. Out of which, 110 seats will be filled on merit through the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) and 10 seats for direct admission to Foreign nations on merit (5 Seats For Foreign Nationals and 5 seats For OCI/PIO).

AILET 2022: Important Dates

AILET 2022 Application Process Begins January 17, 2022 Last Date for Submission of Applications April 7, 2022 Issue of Admit Card(Online) April 21, 2022 Date of AILET (to be conducted offline, subject to revision) May 1, 2022 (10.00-11.30 AM)

AILET 2022 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

For B.A.LL.B.(HONS.): Senior Secondary School Examination (10+2 system) or an equivalent examination with 45% marks (40% in case of SC/ST/Persons with Disabilities). Candidates appearing for the 12th standard annual examination in 2022 are eligible to apply. However, Foreign Nationals/OCI/PIO are exempted from AILET. To be eligible, Foreign nationals should have 65% marks in the qualifying examination.

For LL.M(one-year programme): LL.B. or an equivalent law degree with 50% marks (45% in case of SC/ST/ Persons with Disabilities). Candidates appearing for final year LL.B. annual examination in 2022 are eligible to apply.

For Ph.D. Programme: LL.M. or an equivalent law degree with 55% marks (50% in case of SC/ST/ Persons with Disabilities)

Application Fee: Interested candidates are required to pay Rs 3,050 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) are required to pay Rs 1,050as an application fee. Below Poverty Line, (BPL) applicants of the SC/ST category are exempted from the application fee.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should apply online through the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in before April 7, 2022.

