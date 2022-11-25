AILET 2023 Admit Card Released at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Exam on Dec 11

AILET Admit Card 2023 Link at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in: Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download the AILET Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Updated: November 25, 2022 7:26 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

AILET Exam 2023 registration application form National Law University, ailet 2023, ailet 2023 exam date, ailet 2023 website, ailet 2023 pattern ailet 2023 qualification, ailet 2023 registration fees, ailet 2023 registration date, ailet 2022 syllabus, ailet 2023 registration, ailet 2023 registration fees, ailet 2023 registration search, ailet 2023 registration syllabus, ailet 2023 registration time, ailet 2023 registration timetable, ailet 2023 registration ailet 2023 registration update, ailet 2023 registration verification, ailet 2023 registration registration, ailet 2023 registration result, ailet 2023 registration statement, ailet 2023 registration schedule, ailet application form, ailet application form 2023, ailet application form submission 2023, ailet application form to download, ailet application form update, ailet application form submission date,
AILET Exam 2023: AILET 2023: AILET is scheduled to be held between 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at all India Level.

AILET Admit Card 2023 Link at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in: The National Law University (NLU) has released the admit card for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2023) today, November 25, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download the AILET Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. “AILET – 2023 Admit Card released,” reads the statement on the official website.

Also Read:

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the admit card.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD AILET ADMIT CARD 2023?

  • Visit the official website of National Law University (NLU) at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download AILET ADMIT CARD 2023.”
  • Enter the login credentials such as the registered mobile number and password.
  • Your AILET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

DOWNLOAD AILET ADMIT CARD 2023

AILET EXAM DATE

The AILET 2023 examination will be held on December 11. The examination is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM and continue till 12:30 PM.

AILET 2023 Schedule HERE

  • AILET 2023 Application: September 07, 2022
  • AILET 2023 Application Ends: November 20, 2022
  • AILET 2023 Admit Card: November 25, 2022
  • AILET 2023 Examination: December 11, 2022

For more details, check the National Law University (NLU) official website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 25, 2022 7:13 PM IST

Updated Date: November 25, 2022 7:26 PM IST