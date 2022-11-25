AILET 2023 Admit Card Released at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Exam on Dec 11
AILET Admit Card 2023 Link at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in: Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download the AILET Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
AILET Admit Card 2023 Link at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in: The National Law University (NLU) has released the admit card for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2023) today, November 25, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download the AILET Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. “AILET – 2023 Admit Card released,” reads the statement on the official website.
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the admit card.
HOW TO DOWNLOAD AILET ADMIT CARD 2023?
- Visit the official website of National Law University (NLU) at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download AILET ADMIT CARD 2023.”
- Enter the login credentials such as the registered mobile number and password.
- Your AILET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.
DOWNLOAD AILET ADMIT CARD 2023
AILET EXAM DATE
The AILET 2023 examination will be held on December 11. The examination is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM and continue till 12:30 PM.
AILET 2023 Schedule HERE
- AILET 2023 Application: September 07, 2022
- AILET 2023 Application Ends: November 20, 2022
- AILET 2023 Admit Card: November 25, 2022
- AILET 2023 Examination: December 11, 2022
For more details, check the National Law University (NLU) official website.
