AILET 2023 Registration: The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has started the registration process for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 today, September 7, 2022. Interested candidates can fill up the AILET 2023 application form by visiting the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. This year, the AILET 2023 exam will be conducted on December 11 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Result Soon: Twitter Flooded With Funny Memes And Jokes | See Tweets

AILET 2023 Registration: Check Schedule Here

AILET 2023 Application : September 07, 2022

: September 07, 2022 AILET 2023 Application Ends : November 15, 2022

: November 15, 2022 AILET 2023 Admit Card: November 22, 2022

November 22, 2022 AILET 2023 Examination: December 11, 2022

AILET 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria

B.A.LL.B.(HONS.) [FIVE-YEAR PROGRAMME]: Senior Secondary School Examination (10+2 system) or an equivalent examination with 45% marks (40% in case ofSC/ST/Persons with Disabilities). Candidates appearing for the 12 th standard annual examination in 2023 are eligible to apply.

Senior Secondary School Examination (10+2 system) or an equivalent examination with 45% marks (40% in case ofSC/ST/Persons with Disabilities). Candidates appearing for the 12 th standard annual examination in 2023 are eligible to apply. LL.M. [ONE-YEAR PROGRAMME]: LL.B. or an equivalent law degree with 50% marks (45% in case of SC/ST/ Persons with Disabilities). Candidates appearing for final year LL.B. annual examination in 2023 are eligible to apply.

LL.B. or an equivalent law degree with 50% marks (45% in case of SC/ST/ Persons with Disabilities). Candidates appearing for final year LL.B. annual examination in 2023 are eligible to apply. Ph.D. PROGRAMME: LL.M. or an equivalent law degree with 55% marks (50% in case of SC/ST/ Persons with Disabilities).

AILET 2023 Application Fee

Fee Payable : Rs 3500

: Rs 3500 SC/ST and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) : Rs 1500

: Rs 1500 Poverty Line (BPL) applicants of SC/ST category: Exempted from the application fee.

For the convenience of the law aspirants, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the application form. Follow the steps given below:

How to Fill AILET Application Form?

Visit the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “AILET 2023 Application Form.”

New users must register themselves on the portal.

Enter the registration details.

Once registered, log in again using the system-generated id and password.

Fill up the AILET application form.

Pay the required application fee.

Now submit the form.

Save, Download the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Check Exam Pattern

B.A.LL.B (Hons.) programme: The AILET 2023 for B.A.LL.B (Hons.) programme will have three (3) sections of 150 multiple choice questions for 150 marks in total. The duration of the examination is 90 minutes.

The AILET 2023 for B.A.LL.B (Hons.) programme will have three (3) sections of 150 multiple choice questions for 150 marks in total. The duration of the examination is 90 minutes. LL.M programme: The AILET 2023 for LL.M programme will have two (2) sections. Section A will have 50 multiple choice questions and a candidate has to answer two (2) descriptive questions from Section B. The examination will be for 90 minutes.

The AILET 2023 for LL.M programme will have two (2) sections. Section A will have 50 multiple choice questions and a candidate has to answer two (2) descriptive questions from Section B. The examination will be for 90 minutes. Ph.D programme: The AILET 2023 for Ph.D programme will have two (2) sections. The examination will be for 90 minutes.

AILET 2023 Exam Centre

AILET-2023 will be conducted at the following cities: Bengaluru, Bilaspur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Shimla, Siliguri, Silchar, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam. Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Likely Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Know How to Download

Why is AILET Conducted?

The National Law University Delhi, established in 2008 by Act No. 1 of 2008 of Delhi is a premier law university in the capital city of India. The University invites online applications for admission to B.A.LL.B.(Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D. Programmes for the Academic Year 2023-24. For more details, check the official website. Also Read - SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Apply For+5000 Posts From Sept 7 at sbi.co.in. Read Details Here