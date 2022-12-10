AILET 2023 Exam Tomorrow; Admit Card, Documents to Carry, Important Instructions For Candidates Here

AILET 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: The NLU Delhi has already issued the AILET 2023 admit card for these candidates on the official website — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET 2023 tomorrow; Download admit card, exam instructions

AILET 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi will conduct the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2023) examination tomorrow, December 11, 2022. The NLU Delhi has already issued the AILET 2023 admit card for these candidates on the official website — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The candidates appearing for the exam should adhere to the examination rules and should follow the instructions mentioned on their AILET hall ticket. The examination is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM and continue till 12:30 PM. The AILET exam will be held around 39 cities across the country for admission to 110 BA LLB, 70 LLM, and 18 Ph.D. seats.

Check AILET 2023 Exam Pattern

B.A.LL.B (Hons.) programme: The AILET 2023 for B.A.LL.B (Hons.) programme will have three sections of 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks in total. The duration of the examination is 90 minutes.

The AILET 2023 for B.A.LL.B (Hons.) programme will have three sections of 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks in total. The duration of the examination is 90 minutes. LL.M programme: The AILET 2023 for LL.M programme will have two sections. Section A will have 50 multiple-choice questions and a candidate has to answer two descriptive questions from Section B. The examination will be for 90 minutes.

The AILET 2023 for LL.M programme will have two sections. Section A will have 50 multiple-choice questions and a candidate has to answer two descriptive questions from Section B. The examination will be for 90 minutes. Ph.D programme: The AILET 2023 for Ph.D programme will have two sections. The examination will be for 90 minutes.

AILET 2023: Exam Day Guidelines

Students should carefully read the guidelines mentioned on their AILET admit card. Check exam day guidelines here.

Along with the AILET admit card 2023, candidates must bring a valid government-issued photo identification card to the examination hall. Candidates who do not have an ID card will be unable to take the AILET 2023 exam.

The candidate should report at the test centre in advance as they will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after the commencement of exam.

Candidates are permitted to carry a black or blue point pen, a transparent water bottle, and a face mask.

One should report to the exam centre at least 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the AILET exam.

Candidates will not be permitted to leave the examination hall until 12:30 PM.

Candidates are not permitted to carry any barred items at the examination centre. They are not allowed to carry any book, study material, or electronic devices such as a calculator or smartwatch.

Candidates should hand over their OMR sheets and answer booklet to the invigilator on duty before leaving the examination hall.

AILET 2023: List of Things You Should Carry to Exam Hall

Blue or black ball point pen

AILET admit card

Valid photo ID proof and photographs

Transparent water bottle

Face mask

Sanitiser

AILET 2023 Exam Centre

AILET-2023 will be conducted at the following cities: Bengaluru, Bilaspur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Shimla, Siliguri, Silchar, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam. For more details, check the National Law University (NLU) official website.