AILET 2023 Registration Latest Update: The National Law University of Delhi (NLUD) will conduct the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET- 2023) on December 11, 2022. The examination will be held for admission to five-year B.A.L.L.B(Hons), LLM, and PhD programmes for the academic year 2023–24. AILET is scheduled to be held between 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at all India Level. Interested candidates can fill up the AILET 2023 application form from September 7, 2022, by visiting the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

"The National Law University, Delhi will conduct "All India Law Entrance Test – 2023 (AILET 2023) for admission to Five Year BA LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD programme for the academic year 2023-24 on December 11, 2022 (Sunday) from 11 am to 12:30 pm at all India level," NLU, Delhi in an official notification said.

AILET 2023: Check Important Dates Here

AILET 2023 Notice: September 07, 2023

The registration process will begin: September 07, 2022

Last date for submission of applications: to be announced soon

Issue of Admit Card: to be announced soon

AILET 2022 Examination: 11 December 2023

For the convenience of the law aspirants, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the application form. Follow the steps given below.

AILET 2023: How to Fill AILET Application Form?