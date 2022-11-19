AILET 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Admit Card On Nov 25

AILET Exam 2023: AILET 2023: AILET is scheduled to be held between 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at all India Level.

AILET 2023 Registration Last Date at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in: The National Law University (NLU) Delhi will end the registration process for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 tomorrow, November 20, 2022. Interested candidates are advised to fill up the AILET 2023 application form by visiting the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The AILET 2023 examination will be held on December 11. The examination is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM and continue till 12:30 PM. The AILET admit card will be released on November 25. One can check the important dates and other details here.

AILET 2023 Schedule
AILET 2023 Application : September 07, 2022

: September 07, 2022 AILET 2023 Application Ends : November 20, 2022

: November 20, 2022 AILET 2023 Admit Card: November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022 AILET 2023 Examination: December 11, 2022 AILET 2023: Step-by-Step Guide to Fill Application Form Visit the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “AILET 2023 Application Form.”

New users must register themselves on the portal.

Enter the registration details. Once registered, log in again using the system-generated id and password.

Fill up the AILET application form.

Pay the required application fee. Now submit the form.

Save, Download the form and take a printout of it for future reference. AILET 2023 Application Fee Fee Payable : Rs 3500

: Rs 3500 SC/ST and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) : Rs 1500

: Rs 1500 Poverty Line (BPL) applicants of SC/ST category: Exempted from the application fee. Check Exam Pattern B.A.LL.B (Hons.) programme: The AILET 2023 for B.A.LL.B (Hons.) programme will have three (3) sections of 150 multiple choice questions for 150 marks in total. The duration of the examination is 90 minutes.

The AILET 2023 for B.A.LL.B (Hons.) programme will have three (3) sections of 150 multiple choice questions for 150 marks in total. The duration of the examination is 90 minutes. LL.M programme: The AILET 2023 for LL.M programme will have two (2) sections. Section A will have 50 multiple choice questions and a candidate has to answer two (2) descriptive questions from Section B. The examination will be for 90 minutes.

The AILET 2023 for LL.M programme will have two (2) sections. Section A will have 50 multiple choice questions and a candidate has to answer two (2) descriptive questions from Section B. The examination will be for 90 minutes. Ph.D programme: The AILET 2023 for Ph.D programme will have two (2) sections. The examination will be for 90 minutes. For more details, check the official website of the National Law University (NLU).

