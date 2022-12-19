AILET Result 2023 Out At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Check All India Rank Here

AILET Result 2023 at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in: Candidates can download the AILET Result 2023 by visiting the official website — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

AILET Result 2023 at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has declared the result for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 today, December 19, 2022. The AILET 2023 examination was conducted on December 11 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Candidates can download the AILET Result 2023 by visiting the official website — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The examination was held around 39 cities across the country for admission to 110 BA LLB, 70 LLM, and 18 Ph.D. seats.

Along with the result, the university has released the final AILET 2023 answer key for BA LLB, LLM, and Ph.D. programmes. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check and download the result.

DIRECT LINK: Download AILET Result 2023 PDF

HOW TO DOWNLOAD AILET Result 2023?

Visit the official website of National Law University (NLU) Delhi at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Result – AILET 2023 [BA LL.B.(Hons.)] .”

A new PDF document will be displayed on the screen.

The AILET Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the AILET Result and take a printout of it for future reference. AILET 2023 Result: Details Mentioned on AILET 2023 Scorecard The information listed on the AILET 2023 scorecard is as follows:

Admit card number

Candidate’s name

Date of birth

Marks obtained

All India rank

Marks obtained in each section of the AILET 2023 exam

Candidates are advised to go through the National Law University (NLU) official website.