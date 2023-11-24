Home

Education

AILET 2024 Admit Card LIVE: NLU Delhi To Release Hall Ticket Today At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Direct Link

live

AILET 2024 Admit Card LIVE: NLU Delhi To Release Hall Ticket Today At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Direct Link

The National Law University, Delhi is all set to release the hall ticket for the All India Law Entrance Test-2024 (AILET) today, November 24, 2023.

AILET 2024 Registration Begins Soon For BA LLB, LLM, PhD Courses; Know How to Apply at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

AILET 2024 LIVE: The National Law University, Delhi is all set to release the hall ticket for the All India Law Entrance Test-2024 (AILET) today, November 24, 2023. Previously, it was scheduled to be released on November 20. The University will conduct the competitive examination on December 10 for admission to five-year BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD programmes for the academic year 2024-25. The examination is scheduled to be conducted from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. AILET 2024 Admit Card will be released on its official website – .

Trending Now

The AILET hall ticket will include details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, examination date, examination timings, exam centre, and many more. To access the hall ticket, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration number and date of birth. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on the AILET 2024 exam date.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.