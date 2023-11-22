Home

AILET 2024: Admit Card Release Date Pushed To November 24; Check Exam Date, Important Updates

New Delhi: Over the year, law has become an extremely popular profession and many students choose to pursue this each year. In order to study in the National Law University of Delhi (NLU Delhi), students have to clear the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET). While this exam is to be cleared for NLU Delhi, other law colleges in the country also accept the AILET Scores. Speaking of AILET 2024, the release date of the AILET 2024 Admit Card has been deferred and the new date for the same is November 24, 2023. When will the AILET 2024 Admit Card be released, how can the students download the admit card, what is the AILET 2024 Marking Scheme and what is the AILET 2024 Exam Date, read more to find out the answers to these questions and more..

AILET 2024: Admit Card Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the release date of the AILET 2024 Admit Card has been deferred to November 24, 2023. The admit card will be issued by the National Law University (NLU), Delhi on its official website – nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Once the link has been activated, the eligble candidates can download the admit card with the help of their registration number and password.

How To Download AILET 2024 Admit Card?

To download the AILET 2024 Admit Card, the candidates are supposed to follow the steps mentioned below-

The first step is to visit the official website of NLU Delhi – nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. On the home page, you will find a link that reads ‘AILET 2024 Admit Card’; click on it. You will have to log in using your registration number and the password On logging in correctly, your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and take a printout of it for further use.

AILET 2024: Exam Date

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 will be held on December 10, 2023 in just a single shift. The timings for the AILET 2024 Exam are 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and it will be conducted in pen and paper mode where an OMR Sheet will be used. The examination will be conducted in many cities including Bhopal, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Shimla, Mumbai, Pune, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Siliguri, Madurai, Raipur, Gandhinagar, Cuttack, Chennai and Patna among others.

AILET 2024: Marking Scheme

Speaking of the marking scheme, according to the official website, there will be negative marking in the paper but ONLY in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) section. For every wrong answer in an MCQ, 0.25 marks will be deducted which means that the candidate will lose one mark for every four wrong answers.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.