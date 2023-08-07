Home

Education

AILET 2024 Application Form to Release Soon; Know How to Register at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET 2024 Registration Date: The National Law University(NLU) Delhi will begin the application process for the All India Law Entrance Test(AILET 2024) today, August 7, 2023. Only candidates who are eligible and interested in the course can fill up the NLU AILET application form. The candidates are advised to go through the admission notification carefully and acquaint themselves with all requirements in respect to filling up of the online application Form. The official website — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in — will host the information bulletin and application form. Check important dates, the official website, the exam schedule, and guidelines to fill up the application form.

AILET 2024 Registration: Check Important Dates Here

Online registration process begins: August 7, 2024

Last Date to Apply: to be announced soon

Exam Date: December 10, 2023

Official Website: nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET 2024 Exam Date

The National Law University, Delhi is scheduled to hold the AILET 2024 for admission to five-year BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD programmes for the academic year 2024-25 on December 10, 2023. The examination is slated to be conducted from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

AILET Exam Pattern For B.A.LL.B (Hons.) Programme

If going by the previous year’s paper pattern, the AILET for B.A.LL.B (Hons.) programme will have three (3) sections of 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks in total. The duration of the examination is 90 minutes. The three sections will be:

Section A: English Language (50 questions; 50 marks).

Section B: Current Affairs & General Knowledge (30 questions; 30 marks).

Section C: Logical Reasoning (70 questions; 70 marks).

Legal principles may be used in the logical reasoning section to test logical aptitude but the examination will not require any kind of legal knowledge or technical understanding.

AILET Exam Pattern For L.L.M Programme

The AILET for LL.M programme will have two (2) sections. Section A will have 50 multiple choice questions and a candidate has to answer two (2) descriptive questions from Section B. The examination will be for 90 minutes.

Section A will consist of two parts for total 75 marks:

Part 1: English language (25 questions; 1 mark each) (25 marks)

Part 2: Legal reasoning (25 questions; 2 marks each) (50 marks)

Section B will be evaluated only for those candidates who secure at least 50% marks in each of the parts (Part-1 & Part 2) in Section-A.

Section B will have ten questions from different branches of law. The candidates will have to answer any two (2) descriptive questions for a total of 75 marks.

AILET Exam Pattern For Ph.D Programme

The AILET for Ph. D programme will have two (2) sections. The examination will be for 90 minutes.

Section A: 50 multiple-choice questions (50 marks) to test legal knowledge and legal reasoning drawn from different areas of law. (50 questions: 50 marks)

Section B: Candidates have to answer one question (50 marks) out of the three options given in Section B.

Section B question will require candidates to develop a research design in response to thegiven factual scenario. The evaluation of this part will particularly take into consideration the quality, feasibility and innovativeness of research questions and research methodology suggested by the candidate (1 question; 50 marks).

