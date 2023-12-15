Home

AILET 2024 Counselling: From Fee, Total Seat To Imp Self-Attested Documents; Check Registration Process for LLM, LLB Admission

AILET 2024 Counselling: The registration process for All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) counselling will begin today, December 15, 2024. All those students who have qualified the AILET 2024 examinati

AILET 2024 Counselling: The registration process for All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) counselling will begin today, December 15, 2024. All those students who have qualified the AILET 2024 examination can apply for this counselling process by visiting the official website of National Law University Delhi at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Based on the AILET merit, candidates will be invited category-wise for online counselling registration, with approximately three times the number of candidates corresponding to the available seats in each category. To appear for NLU AILET Counselling for admission to LLM, candidates must upload the following self-attested documents in serial order while registering for Online Counselling.

Candidates must submit the Statement of Marks of B.A.LL.B.(Hons.)/LL.B. or equivalent examination thereto

securing in the aggregate not less than 50% of the total marks (45% in case of SC/ST/Persons with Disability) latest by June 30, 2024. (in case the candidate is appearing or the result is awaited, the declaration needs to be submitted by the provisionally selected candidate at the time of provisional admission only). Marks Statement of X and XII Class Examination or equivalent Examination. The candidate passed in compartment in the year of the admission, would be treated as ineligible. Valid Character Certificate from the last attended institution (not more than six months old). Valid category certificate (PwD/SC/ST/OBC/EWS/KM etc.). The OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) certificate should be issued by the competent authority under the Central List of OBCs or under the Delhi State List of OBCs (Notified by the Government of NCT of Delhi) on or after April 1, 2023. The EWS certificate should be issued on or after April 2023. Any other supporting document for the applied seat category. The University will issue a category-wise provisional merit list only for candidates who have completed online counselling registration and paid the required fee within the stipulated time. Mere registration does not guarantee a seat.

All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) Counselling: Check Schedule For LLM Programme (NON-RESIDENTIAL)

All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) Counselling: Check Registration Fee For LLM Programme (NON-RESIDENTIAL)

The Online Counselling Registration Fee for candidates is as follows:

General/Kashmiri Migrants/Residents of Jammu and Kashmir Category: Rs. 30,000.00

ST/SC/OBC/EWS/PwD category: Rs. 20,000

Candidates are required to pay the counselling registration fee before the given time. Requests for payments after the deadline will not be considered under any circumstances. Provisionally Selected Candidates must pay the Provisional

Admission Confirmation Fee of Rs. 50,000.00 within the stipulated time. Failure to do so will result in automatic cancellation of the provisional admission offer, and the counselling fee paid will be forfeited. No requests for extension will be entertained.

All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) Counselling: Check Schedule For B.A.LL.B.(HONS.) PROGRAMME

Fee: The Online Counselling Registration Fee for candidates is as follows:

General/Kashmiri Migrants/Residents of Jammu and Kashmir Category candidates must pay Rs. 30,000.00

ST/SC/OBC/EWS/PwD category must pay Rs. 20,000.00

The Counselling Registration Fee can paid via digital payment methods like Credit/Debit Card, Net-banking, UPI, etc.

Candidates must upload the following self-attested documents in serial order (in PDF format in one file) while registering for Online Counselling.

Certificates/marks sheets showing a minimum aggregate of 45% marks (40% for SC/ST/Persons with Disability) in the Higher Secondary School Examination (10+2) or equivalent, by June 1, 2024.

Statement of Marks Class Xth

The candidate passed in compartment in the year of the admission, would be treated as ineligible.

Valid Character Certificate from the last attended institution (not more than six months old).

Valid category certificate (PwD/SC/ST/OBC/EWS/KM/ Resident of Jammu and Kashmir, etc.). The OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) certificate should be issued by the competent authority under the Central List of OBCs or under the Delhi State List of OBCs (Notified by the Government of NCT of Delhi) on or after April 1, 2023. The EWS certificate should be issued on or after April 2023. Any other supporting document for the applied seat category.

The University will hold the counselling fee of 10% of the total sanctioned seats of each category until the admission process is completed, refunding it after June 30, 2024, or upon the closure of admission process, whichever is later. For more details, check the official website of NLU.

