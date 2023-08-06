Home

AILET 2024 Exam Date Out; Registration Begins Tomorrow at nludelhi.ac.in, Check Eligibility Criteria, Fee

AILET 2024 Exam Date:Candidates who wish to appear for the all-India competitive examination must fill up the application form.

AILET 2024: The National Law University, Delhi will conduct the All India Law Entrance Test-2024 (AILET 2024) for admission to five-year BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD programmes for the academic year 2024-25 on December 10, 2023. The examination is slated to be held from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Candidates who wish to appear for the all-India competitive examination must fill up the application form. If going by the media reports, AILET 2024 application form will be released tomorrow on its official website – nludelhi.ac.in.

AILET 2024 Eligibility Criteria For B.A.LL.B.(Hons.)

Going by the previous year’s eligibility criteria, Candidates who have passed the Higher Secondary School Examination (10+2) system or an equivalent examination thereto securing in the aggregate not less than 45% of the total marks (40% in case of SC/ST/Persons with Disability) will be eligible to appear for the examination. The Eligibility condition for admission of students under the Foreign Nationals Category shall be 65% marks in the Higher Secondary School Examination of (10+2) system or an equivalent examination.

AILET 2024 Eligibility Criteria For LL.M.

To be eligible to appear for admission to One year- LL.M. Programme, a candidate should have passed the LL.B or an equivalent degree from a recognised University with not less than 50% marks in aggregate (45% in case of SC/ST/Persons with Disability category). Candidates appearing/awaiting results of the qualifying examination can also apply and appear in the Entrance Test. However, the eligibility by such candidates, shall have to be obtained by the cut-off date, which will be notified along with the Notification of Entrance Test result, and in case such candidate is placed in compartment in year of the admission would be treated as ineligible.

AILET 2024 Eligibility Criteria For Ph.D

A Master’s degree in Law or a professional degree declared equivalent to the Master’s degree in Law by the corresponding statutory regulatory body, with at least 55% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade ‘B’ in the UGC 7-point scale (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) or an equivalent degree from a foreign educational institution accredited by an Assessment and Accreditation Agency which is approved, recognized or authorized by an authority, established or incorporated under a law in its home country or any other statutory authority in that country for the purpose of assessing, accrediting, or assuring quality and standards of educational institutions. Or Obtained a degree in Law and Master’s Degree in social sciences or humanities from any recognised educational institution Indian or a foreign educational institution accredited as per UGC Regulations, with at least 55% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade ‘B’ in the UGC 7-point scale (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed).

What is the maximum and minimum age limit for appearing in the AILET 2024?

There is no maximum and minimum age limit for appearing in the AILET 2023 for any programme.

AILET Application Fee

The application fee is Rs.3,500. The application fee in case of SC/ST and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) is Rs.1,500. Below Poverty Line (BPL) applicants of the SC/ST category are exempted from the application fee. For more details, refer to the official website.

AILET 2024 Registration: How to Fill Application Form?

Visit the official website – nludelhi.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration link (which will be available once the application process starts)

Register yourself with name, contact number, mobile number, and other important details.

Now, log in using the system-generated application ID and password

AILET application form will be displayed on the screen. Fill up the form for the respective course.

Upload scanned copies of asked documents. Pay the application fee and submit the form. Take a print out the application form for future reference.

