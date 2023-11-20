Home

Education

AILET 2024 Exam on Dec 10; Admit Card to Release Today at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Here’s Direct Link

AILET 2024 Exam on Dec 10; Admit Card to Release Today at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Here’s Direct Link

AILET 2024: The National Law University, Delhi is all set to release the hall ticket for the All India Law Entrance Test-2024 (AILET) today, November 20, 2023. The University will conduct the competit

AILET 2024: The National Law University, Delhi is all set to release the hall ticket for the All India Law Entrance Test-2024 (AILET) today, November 20, 2023. The University will conduct the competitive examination on December 10 for admission to five-year BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD programmes for the academic year 2024-25. The examination is scheduled to be conducted from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. AILET 2024 Admit Card will be released on its official website – nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Trending Now

The All Indian Law Entrance Test(AILET-2024) is conducted only once for admission to each academic year. No additional, second, or any other AILET will be conducted for admissions in programmes for the academic year 2024-25.

You may like to read

The AILET hall ticket will include details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, exam date, exam timings, exam centre, and many more. To access the hall ticket, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration number and date of birth.

AILET 2024: How to Download NLU Delhi AILET Admit Card?

Visit the official website – nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

On the homepage, look for the admit card link. Click on it.

Enter the login details such as registered mobile number and date of birth.

Your AILET 2024 admit card will be released on its website.

Download the AILET admit card 2024 and take a printout of it for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.