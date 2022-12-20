Top Recommended Stories
AILET Counselling 2023 For Registration Begins Today; Check Full Details Here
AILET Counselling 2023: The National Law University Delhi (NLUD), which released the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 results for BA LLB (honors) and LLM programmes on Monday, began the counselling registration process from Tuesday.
The category-wise list of candidates for counselling has been released and it can be checked at the official website – nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
The AILET 2023 examination was conducted on December 11 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. The examination was held around 39 cities across the country for admission to 110 BA LLB, 70 LLM, and 18 Ph.D. seats.
AILET Counselling 2023: Registration fee
- General category – Rs 30,000
- Kashmiri Migrants, Residents of Jammu and Kashmir categories candidates – Rs 30,000
- For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) – Rs 20,000
