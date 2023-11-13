Home

AILET Registration 2024 Extended Till Nov 15; Apply Now at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET 2024 Registration Last Date: The last date to apply and submit the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) application form has been extended to November 15, 2023. Aspirants who have missed the previous deadline can fill up the AILET 2024 application form by visiting the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. “The last date for submission of online application form is extended to November 15, 2023. All the registered candidates of AILET-2024 may visit the official website https://nationallawuniversitydelhi.in to update their details, if any, in the application form from November 14, 2023 to November 15, 2023 except mobile number, Nationality and BPL fields. Thereafter, no correction of particulars will be permitted under any circumstance,” reads the official notice.

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET — 2024) is conducted only ONCE for admission to each Academic Year. No additional, second, or any other AILET will be conducted for admissions in programmes for the Academic Year 2024— 25.

