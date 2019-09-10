AIMA MAT 2019: The All India Management Association (AIMA) is likely to release the admit card for its Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2019 on the official website on Tuesday. Candidates who have applied for the test can download the admit cards from the official website at mat.aima.in.

The admit cards will be released for a MAT Computer Based Test (CBT) which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 14. Subsequently, the AIMA MAT PBT will take place on September 17, 2019.

Candidates who appear for the examination will be required to carry a scanned copy of their passport photograph along with a copy of their signature in JPG or JPEG format. Candidates must also carry all documents required, like ID proof and educational qualifications.

Follow the steps below to get your AIMA MAT 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘MAT September 2019 Admit Card’.

Step 3: Login using your credentials and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Your AIMA MAT September Admit Card will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

The MAT is an entrance exam for taking admission to Indian and international business schools. By qualifying the exam, candidates are eligible for admission to MBA courses and its allied programmes.