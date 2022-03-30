AIMA MAT: The registration for the All India Management Association (AIMA) MAT 2022 May session has started. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can apply for MAT 2022 PBT Phase 1 exams on the official website i.e. mat.aima.in. Candidates can also check the official website for all the latest updates on the MAT 2022 registrations and MAT 2022 PBT Phase 1 exams.Also Read - AIMA MAT 2022: Registration Process Ends Tomorrow, Here’s How to Apply | Check Other Details Here

The candidate must note that the AIMA MAT 2022 Phase 1 Exam registrations will end on 9 May. The Phase 2 Exams registrations will end on 23 May. Admit cards for AIMA MAT 2022 Phase 1 Exam will be available for download on the website from 11 May.

The AIMA MAT 2022 Phase 2 Exam admit card will be available for download by the candidates from 25 May 2022.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for AIMA MAT 2022 May Session: