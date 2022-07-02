AIMA MAT 2022 Registration: The All India Management Association (AIMA) on Saturday started the registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 September session examination. Interested and eligible candidates can register for MAT 2022 exam by visiting the official website – mat.aima.in. According to the official schedule, the AIMA MAT 2022 PBT registration will conclude on August 29, 2022. AIMA MAT 2022 CBT registration will conclude on September 12, 2022.Also Read - UGC NET 2022 Exam From July 08; Admit Card to Release Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Check AIMA MAT 2022 PBT Schedule

Last Date for PBT Online Registration: August 29, 2022

Availability of PBT Admit Card: August 30, 2022

PBT Test Date: September 04, 2022

Check AIMA MAT 2022 CBT Schedule

Last Date for PBT Online Registration: September 12, 2022

Availability of PBT Admit Card: September 13, 2022

PBT Test Date: September 18, 2022

A step-by-step guide to complete the AIMA MAT 2022 Application Process

Visit the official website of All India Management Association, mat.aima.in.

New candidates need to register first by clicking on the ” Fresh Candidate ” option available on the homepage.

” option available on the homepage. You will be directed to a new webpage.

Now enter the registration details such as name, email id, mobile number, date of birth, and password.

Once registration is complete, log in again using the system-generated id password.

Complete the online application form.

Upload all necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures.

Pay the requisite examination fee.

Now download and print the application form for future reference.

For more details, candidates can also refer to the official website of the All India Management Association.