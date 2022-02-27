AIMA MAT 2022: The All India Management Association (AIMA) will end the online registration process for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) tomorrow, February 28, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can register for MAT 2022 exam by visiting the official website –mat.aima.in. According to the official schedule, the online registration process will end on Monday, February 28. The paper-based test (PBT 2022) is scheduled to be held on March 6.Also Read - CSIR NCL Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 20 Posts on recruit.ncl.res.in| Apply Latest By This Date

Step by step guide to complete the AIMA MAT 2022 Application Process

Visit the official website of All India Management Association, mat.aima.in.

New candidates need to register first by clicking on the ” Fresh Candidate ” option available on the homepage.

” option available on the homepage. You will be directed to a new webpage.

Now enter the registration details such as name, email id, mobile number, date of birth, and password.

Select state/UT and click on submit option.

After the registration process is complete, log in again by providing the details.

Complete the online application form.

Candidates need to upload all necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures.

Pay the requisite examination fee for the application form.

After completing successful payment, the candidate can print their application form for future reference.

Save, Download and take a printout of the AIMA MAT 2022 Application Process.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the direct link to apply for the AIMA MAT 2022 Application Process. Candidates are required to pay Rs 1650 as an application fee. For more details, candidates can also refer to the Prospectus(shared below).