MAT 2022 Schedule 2 Exam: The All India Management Association, AIMA will conduct the Management Aptitude Test(MAT 2022) May Session exam tomorrow, May 28, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the exam can download their MAT Admit Card from the official website —mat.aima.in. AIMA will conduct the MAT Paper Based Test 2 and MAT Computer Based Test 2 on Saturday, May 28. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with a direct link to download the admit card.

Why is MAT Exam conducted?

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test being administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes. Govt. of India, Ministry of HRD approved MAT as a national level test in 2003.

AIMA MAT 2022: List of Documents You Need to Carry

Here is the list of documents that candidates need to bring to the examination hall.

Candidates must carry their MAT admit cards to the exam hall.

to the exam hall. Candidates must carry valid ID proof with them.

Candidates are also required to carry a valid Photo ID card recognized by any educational institution.

For PWD Candidates, a copy of the disability certificate issued by the competent authority, is a must along with the other documents.

For more details, please check the official website of the All India Management Association.