MAT Admit Card 2022: The All India Management Association(AIMA) has released the admit card for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 PBT examination today, August 30, 2022 Candidates planning to appear for the Paper Based Test exam can download the MAT Admit Card by visiting the official website – mat.aima.in. "MAT PBT Admit Cards for Test Date 4th Sep 2022 are available now. Click here to download," reads the official notification. This year, the MAT 2022 PBT examination will be conducted on September 4, 2022.

To access the AIMA MAT hall ticket 2022, a candidate must enter his/her email id, password, and date of birth. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the hall ticket.

Direct Link: Download AIMA MAT PBT Admit Card 2022

How to Download AIMA MAT PBT Admit Card 2022?