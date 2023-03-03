Top Recommended Stories

Air India Job Opening 2023: Want to Work As Cabin Crew? Interview Schedule Here

Air India Job Opening 2023: As per the notification, Air India has started a walk-in recruitment drive for the cabin crew (female) in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Updated: March 3, 2023 7:21 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Walk-In-Interview.

Air India Recruitment 2023: Air India, a fully-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, has released a recruitment notification. As per the notification, Air India has started a walk-in recruitment drive for the cabin crew (female) in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Taking to Twitter, the flag carrier airline of India shared the Interview date and time to be conducted in various cities.

“#FlyAI: A life-changing airline job is just an interview away. Dreamers, attend walk-in interviews of Cabin Crew (Female) in Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi. For more details visit our career page at https://bit.ly/3J7nKPJ #cabincrewhiring #AirIndiaRecruitment,” Air India tweeted.

Air India Cabin Crew (Female) Selection Process Here

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Walk-In-Interview. For more details, refer to the details here.

Air India Cabin Crew (Female) Interview Schedule Here

LocationDateTimeVenue
MumbaiMarch 03, 20239:30 AM to 12:30 PMParle Square Mall,
B.N. Agarwal Commercial
Complex, Vile Parle,
Near Vile Parle Railway Station
(East), Mumbai – 400057
DelhiMarch 06, 20239:30 AM to 12:30 PMEssex Farms, 4 Aurobindo Marg,
Opposite to IIT Flyover crossing,
Next to Hauz Khas Metro Station,
New Delhi – 110016
JaipurMarch 07, 20239:30 AM to 12:30 PMRamada By Wyndham Jaipur North
A-2/3/11/12, Metal Colony,
Sikar Road, Jaipur – 302023
ChennaiMarch 10, 20239:30 AM to 12:30 PM142 Park Plaza Chennai OMR,
Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Thoraipakkam,
Chennai – 600096
HyderabadMarch 10, 20239:30 AM to 12:30 PMHotel Mercure
KCP,6-3-551, Somajiguda
Hyderabad- 500016
DelhiMarch 13, 20239:30 AM to 12:30 PMEssex Farms,
Opposite to IIT Flyover crossing,
Next to Hauz Khas Metro Station,
New Delhi – 110016
KolkataMarch 14, 20239:30 AM to 12:30 PMHoliday Inn,
Biswa Bangla Sarani,
Near City Centre 2,
Dash Drone, Newtown,
Kolkata – 700136
GuwahatiMarch 16, 20239:30 AM to 12:30 PMHotel Gateway Grandeur 3,
GS Road, Ananda Nagar,
Christian Basti,
Guwahati – 781005
AhmedabadMarch 17, 20239:30 AM to 12:30 PMPride Plaza Hotel Ahmedabad
Judges Bunglow Road,
S.G. Road, Bodakdev,
Ahmedabad – 380054
DelhiMarch 20, 20239:30 AM to 12:30 PMEssex Farms,
Opposite to IIT Flyover crossing,
Next to Hauz Khas Metro Station,
New Delhi – 110016
IndoreMarch 21, 20239:30 AM to 12:30 PMIndore Marriott Hotel
H-2, Scheme No. 54,
Vijay Nagar,
Indore- 452010

Note: The above table is not a complete schedule. For the full schedule, click on the direct link given above.

Air India Cabin Crew (Female) Educational Qualification Here

Minimum Educational Qualification: Must’ve completed class 12 from a recognized board /university with minimum 50% marks.

Air India Cabin Crew (Female) Eligibility Criteria Here

  • BMI Range: Female candidates – 18 to 22.
  • Well-groomed with no visible tattoos in uniform.
  • Fluent in English and Hindi.
  • Vision 6/6.
  • Minimum height required: Female-155 cm
  • Weight: In proportion to height.
  • Indian National holding a current Indian passport, PAN card and Aadhar card.
  • Between the age of 18-27 years for freshers and till 35 for experienced crew.

For more details, visit the official website of Air India at airindia.in.

Published Date: March 3, 2023 7:09 PM IST

