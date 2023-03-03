Home

Air India Job Opening 2023: Want to Work As Cabin Crew? Interview Schedule Here

Air India Job Opening 2023: As per the notification, Air India has started a walk-in recruitment drive for the cabin crew (female) in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Walk-In-Interview.

Air India Recruitment 2023: Air India, a fully-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, has released a recruitment notification. As per the notification, Air India has started a walk-in recruitment drive for the cabin crew (female) in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Taking to Twitter, the flag carrier airline of India shared the Interview date and time to be conducted in various cities.

“#FlyAI: A life-changing airline job is just an interview away. Dreamers, attend walk-in interviews of Cabin Crew (Female) in Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi. For more details visit our career page at https://bit.ly/3J7nKPJ #cabincrewhiring #AirIndiaRecruitment,” Air India tweeted.

#FlyAI: A life-changing airline job is just an interview away. Dreamers, attend walk-in interviews of Cabin Crew (Female) in Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi. For more details visit our career page at https://t.co/EwwB78dFUT#cabincrewhiring #AirIndiaRecruitment pic.twitter.com/B39KWoTsBC — Air India (@airindiain) March 2, 2023

Air India Cabin Crew (Female) Selection Process Here

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Walk-In-Interview. For more details, refer to the details here.

Location Date Time Venue Mumbai March 03, 2023 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Parle Square Mall,

B.N. Agarwal Commercial

Complex, Vile Parle,

Near Vile Parle Railway Station

(East), Mumbai – 400057 Delhi March 06, 2023 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Essex Farms, 4 Aurobindo Marg,

Opposite to IIT Flyover crossing,

Next to Hauz Khas Metro Station,

New Delhi – 110016 Jaipur March 07, 2023 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Ramada By Wyndham Jaipur North

A-2/3/11/12, Metal Colony,

Sikar Road, Jaipur – 302023 Chennai March 10, 2023 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM 142 Park Plaza Chennai OMR,

Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Thoraipakkam,

Chennai – 600096 Hyderabad March 10, 2023 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Hotel Mercure

KCP,6-3-551, Somajiguda

Hyderabad- 500016 Delhi March 13, 2023 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Essex Farms,

Opposite to IIT Flyover crossing,

Next to Hauz Khas Metro Station,

New Delhi – 110016 Kolkata March 14, 2023 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Holiday Inn,

Biswa Bangla Sarani,

Near City Centre 2,

Dash Drone, Newtown,

Kolkata – 700136 Guwahati March 16, 2023 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Hotel Gateway Grandeur 3,

GS Road, Ananda Nagar,

Christian Basti,

Guwahati – 781005 Ahmedabad March 17, 2023 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Pride Plaza Hotel Ahmedabad

Judges Bunglow Road,

S.G. Road, Bodakdev,

Ahmedabad – 380054 Delhi March 20, 2023 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Essex Farms,

Opposite to IIT Flyover crossing,

Next to Hauz Khas Metro Station,

New Delhi – 110016 Indore March 21, 2023 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Indore Marriott Hotel

H-2, Scheme No. 54,

Vijay Nagar,

Indore- 452010

Note: The above table is not a complete schedule. For the full schedule, click on the direct link given above.

Air India Cabin Crew (Female) Educational Qualification Here

Minimum Educational Qualification: Must’ve completed class 12 from a recognized board /university with minimum 50% marks.

Air India Cabin Crew (Female) Eligibility Criteria Here

BMI Range: Female candidates – 18 to 22.

Well-groomed with no visible tattoos in uniform.

Fluent in English and Hindi.

Vision 6/6.

Minimum height required: Female-155 cm

Weight: In proportion to height.

Indian National holding a current Indian passport, PAN card and Aadhar card.

Between the age of 18-27 years for freshers and till 35 for experienced crew.

For more details, visit the official website of Air India at airindia.in.

