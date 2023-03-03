Air India Job Opening 2023: Want to Work As Cabin Crew? Interview Schedule Here
Air India Job Opening 2023: As per the notification, Air India has started a walk-in recruitment drive for the cabin crew (female) in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
Air India Recruitment 2023: Air India, a fully-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, has released a recruitment notification. As per the notification, Air India has started a walk-in recruitment drive for the cabin crew (female) in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Taking to Twitter, the flag carrier airline of India shared the Interview date and time to be conducted in various cities.
“#FlyAI: A life-changing airline job is just an interview away. Dreamers, attend walk-in interviews of Cabin Crew (Female) in Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi. For more details visit our career page at https://bit.ly/3J7nKPJ #cabincrewhiring #AirIndiaRecruitment,” Air India tweeted.
Air India Cabin Crew (Female) Selection Process Here
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Walk-In-Interview. For more details, refer to the details here.
Air India Cabin Crew (Female) Interview Schedule Here
|Location
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Mumbai
|March 03, 2023
|9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|Parle Square Mall,
B.N. Agarwal Commercial
Complex, Vile Parle,
Near Vile Parle Railway Station
(East), Mumbai – 400057
|Delhi
|March 06, 2023
|9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|Essex Farms, 4 Aurobindo Marg,
Opposite to IIT Flyover crossing,
Next to Hauz Khas Metro Station,
New Delhi – 110016
|Jaipur
|March 07, 2023
|9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|Ramada By Wyndham Jaipur North
A-2/3/11/12, Metal Colony,
Sikar Road, Jaipur – 302023
|Chennai
|March 10, 2023
|9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|142 Park Plaza Chennai OMR,
Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Thoraipakkam,
Chennai – 600096
|Hyderabad
|March 10, 2023
|9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|Hotel Mercure
KCP,6-3-551, Somajiguda
Hyderabad- 500016
|Delhi
|March 13, 2023
|9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|Essex Farms,
Opposite to IIT Flyover crossing,
Next to Hauz Khas Metro Station,
New Delhi – 110016
|Kolkata
|March 14, 2023
|9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|Holiday Inn,
Biswa Bangla Sarani,
Near City Centre 2,
Dash Drone, Newtown,
Kolkata – 700136
|Guwahati
|March 16, 2023
|9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|Hotel Gateway Grandeur 3,
GS Road, Ananda Nagar,
Christian Basti,
Guwahati – 781005
|Ahmedabad
|March 17, 2023
|9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|Pride Plaza Hotel Ahmedabad
Judges Bunglow Road,
S.G. Road, Bodakdev,
Ahmedabad – 380054
|Delhi
|March 20, 2023
|9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|Essex Farms,
Opposite to IIT Flyover crossing,
Next to Hauz Khas Metro Station,
New Delhi – 110016
|Indore
|March 21, 2023
|9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|Indore Marriott Hotel
H-2, Scheme No. 54,
Vijay Nagar,
Indore- 452010
Note: The above table is not a complete schedule. For the full schedule, click on the direct link given above.
Air India Cabin Crew (Female) Educational Qualification Here
Minimum Educational Qualification: Must’ve completed class 12 from a recognized board /university with minimum 50% marks.
Air India Cabin Crew (Female) Eligibility Criteria Here
- BMI Range: Female candidates – 18 to 22.
- Well-groomed with no visible tattoos in uniform.
- Fluent in English and Hindi.
- Vision 6/6.
- Minimum height required: Female-155 cm
- Weight: In proportion to height.
- Indian National holding a current Indian passport, PAN card and Aadhar card.
- Between the age of 18-27 years for freshers and till 35 for experienced crew.
For more details, visit the official website of Air India at airindia.in.
