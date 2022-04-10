AIR India Recruitment 2022: AI Airport Services Limited (AIASL) (formerly known as Air India Air Transport Services Limited) (AIATSL) is inviting applications for Handyman, Customer Agent, Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver, and other posts. Eligible candidates can download the application form through the official website, aiasl.in. The last date to apply for the posts is April 27, 2022. According to the official notification, a total of 54 vacant posts will be filled at Lucknow International Airport in Northern Region. For more details on the Air India Recruitment, please scroll downAlso Read - AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Registration For 17 Posts Begins at aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in| Check Details Here

Important Dates

Last Date of Application for Lucknow Airport – 27 April 2022

AIR India Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Positions and the number of vacancies Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 8 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts at sbi.co.in| Here's Direct Link

Customer Agent: 13 posts

Ramp Service Agent/ Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver: 15 posts

Handyman: 25 posts

Junior Executive Technical: 1 post

AIR India Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Customer Agent : Graduate from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with Diploma in IATA – UFTAA or IATA – FIATA or IATA – DGR or IATA – CARGO.

: Graduate from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with Diploma in IATA – UFTAA or IATA – FIATA or IATA – DGR or IATA – CARGO. Ramp Service Agent : 3-years Diploma in Mechanical / Electrical / Production / Electronics / Automobile

Engineering recognized by the State Government.

: 3-years Diploma in Mechanical / Electrical / Production / Electronics / Automobile Engineering recognized by the State Government. Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver : SSC /10th Standard Pass. Must Carry Original Valid HMV Driving License at the time of appearing for trade test.

: SSC /10th Standard Pass. Must Carry Original Valid HMV Driving License at the time of appearing for trade test. Handyman: SSC /10th Standard Pass. Must be able to read and understand English Language.

Knowledge of Local and Hindi Languages, ie. Ability to understand and speak is desirable. Airport Experience will be preferred.

SSC /10th Standard Pass. Must be able to read and understand English Language. Knowledge of Local and Hindi Languages, ie. Ability to understand and speak is desirable. Airport Experience will be preferred. Junior Executive Technical: Full time Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical / Automobile / Production / Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics and Communication Engineering from a recognized university.

AIR India Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the selection process through the official notification shared below. Also Read - BRO Recruitment 2022: Registration For 302 Posts Begins at bro.gov.in| Details Inside

AIR India Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

AIR India Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Applicants meeting with the eligibility criteria mentioned in this advertisement, as of 1st April 2022, are required to forward their applications as per the attached application format along with copies of the testimonials/certificates, through Speed Post latest by 27th April 2022. The envelope should be superscribed mentioning the post applied post in capital letters “POST APPLIED FOR _________________, AIASL”. No Demand Draft to be attached at this stage. Address for Speed Post:- To, HRD Department, AI Airport Services Limited 2nd Floor, GSD Building, Air India Complex, Terminal-2, IGI Airport, New Delhi-110037.

For More Education News: Click Here