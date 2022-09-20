Air India Hiring: National Carrier Air India has invited applications for Cabin Crew posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts must note that the deadline for submission of resumes is 26 September.Also Read - SpiceJet Says Will Send 80 Pilots To Go On Leave Without Pay For 3 Months. Here’s Why

"Only shortlisted candidates will receive an email for the selection process. Walk-ins will not be allowed," the airline said in the job advertisement.

Eligibility

A candidate needs to have minimum 60% marks in class 12 from a recognised board or university

The candidate must hold a current Indian passport, PAN, and Aadhar card.

The job is open to candidates aged 18-22 years for freshers and up to 32 years for those with experience.

To recall, Air India had in July invited walk-ins for cabin crew positions. The opportunity had attracted a huge number of freshers as well as employees at other airlines. On 2 July, nearly 55% of IndiGo flights were delayed and on 3 July, around 30%. A significant chunk of IndiGo cabin crew had reportedly applied for sick leave to attend Air India's walk-in recruitment drive.